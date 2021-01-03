AICC forms ‘jumbo’ teams for TN, invites criticisms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All Indian Congress Committee on Saturday overhauled its party apparatus in the State ahead of the upcoming polls to the State Assembly. However, the move has also drawn criticism from party MP from Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram.

As per the announcement made by KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary, the TNCC now has the following office bearers: 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries, 32 district presidents, 104 secretaries, 61 executive committee members including five ex-officio members, 39 Pradesh Election Committee members, 19 Election Coordination Committee members, and others.

Significantly, sons of three former TNCC presidents – Su Thirunavukkarasar’s son ST Ramachandran, KV Thangkabalu’s son Karthik Thangkabalu and EVKS Elangovan’s son Thirumagan EVR – have been given the key post of general secretary.

However, TNCC president KS Alagiri justified the appointment of leaders’ family members saying that the sons have been engaged in party works for a long time, and out so many leaders’ family members, only a few have been given party posts based on their work.

“These jumbo committees serve no purpose. None will have any authority which means no accountability,” Karti P Chidambaram said in a tweet, in which he had tagged party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.