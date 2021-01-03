BJP’s momentum picking up in TN: L Murugan

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: BJP State president L Murugan on Saturday said that the BJP’s momentum was picking up in Tamil Nadu, with the people abandoning their previous political affiliations. He also said that the DMK would face a massive defeat in the upcoming Assembly election.

Addressing a party conference in Dharmapuri, Murugan claimed that the party was picking up steam because of good governance under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. “The people of India were provided with life insurance, gas cylinders, and housing. Even during the pandemic, the PM’s assistance greatly helped the people,” he said.

Murugan emphasised that the BJP government is a ‘farmer-friendly government’, citing “drastic reduction” in the farmers’ suicide rate during the NDA regime, after reaching an all-time high in 2014. Lashing out against DMK president M K Stalin, Murugan said, “The DMK had promised the people in their 2016 general election manifesto that they would empower farmers to fix the prices of their own produce. Through the newly enacted farm laws, we have done it.

What Stalin had promised, we have delivered. But instead of thanking us, he criticises us. This clearly shows that Stalin does not care for farmers’ welfare.” Murugan said that DMK would face a massive defeat in the upcoming State Assembly election, pointing to the support garnered by the party during its Vel Yatra. “During the recent bandh called by the DMK, there was no participation from the people. But people voluntarily gathered and offered support to our Vel Yatra.

We have also honoured Tamil god Murugan by standing up to anti-social elements who disrespected the sentiments of Hindus,” he added. Murugan pointed out that the Centre had provided 65 lakh gas cylinders and extended the PM Kisan scheme to 41 lakh farmers through which they receive Rs 6,000 per year. “We have provided housing to poor and enabled the construction of toilets at every home across country,” he added.