CM announces Rs 600 crore relief for 5 lakh farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs 600 crore as relief assistance to around five lakh farmers who have lost agricultural and horticultural crops across 3,10,589.63 hectare due to the twin cyclone that hit Tamil Nadu, Nivar and Burevi. He also increased the assistance to farmers above the prescribed amount under the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines.

In a statement released here, Palaniswami said the relief assistance (input subsidy) of Rs 600 crore would be credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers from January 7. The additional amount granted by the Chief Minister as input subsidy would be borne by the State government.

Palaniswami also pointed out that as per the NDRF guidelines, only those farmers who hold up to two hectares could get the relief assistance. However, since all farmers have lost their livelihood this time, the relief assistance would be given to all of them, he said.

As per the NDRF guidelines, Palaniswami said, only Rs 13,500 per hectare is allowed as input subsidy for rainfed and assured irrigated paddy crops, besides for other assured crops. This would be hiked to Rs 20,000 per hectare, he said.

Input subsidy for perennial crops to be raised: EPS

Similarly, input subsidy for all rain-fed crops (except rainfed paddy) which stands at Rs 7,410 would be hiked to Rs 10,000. Also for perennial crops, the input subsidy would be hiked from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 25,000. Palaniswami said heavy loss to human lives and cattle stock had been avoided due to the precautionary measures taken by the government.

However, due to heavy rains and windspeed, infrastructure in many departments like Electricity, Highways and Municipal Administration suffered a huge loss. The Central team conducted a spot assessment of damage caused by Nivar on December 8 and 9 and the areas wreaked by Burevi on December 28, 29 and 30. Palaniswami said the State government has sought Rs 3,750.38 crore and Rs 1,514 crore towards restoration measures in the areas affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi respectively.