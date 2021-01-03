STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM announces Rs 600 crore relief for 5 lakh farmers

He also increased the assistance to farmers above the prescribed amount under the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami gave away free cattle head to 11 persons during an interaction with dairy farmers at Ramanathapuram on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs 600 crore as relief assistance to around five lakh farmers who have lost agricultural and horticultural crops across 3,10,589.63 hectare due to the twin cyclone that hit Tamil Nadu, Nivar and Burevi. He also increased the assistance to farmers above the prescribed amount under the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines.

In a statement released here, Palaniswami said the relief assistance (input subsidy) of Rs 600 crore would be credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers from January 7. The additional amount granted by the Chief Minister as input subsidy would be borne by the State government.

Palaniswami also pointed out that as per the NDRF guidelines, only those farmers who hold up to two hectares could get the relief assistance. However, since all farmers have lost their livelihood this time, the relief assistance would be given to all of them, he said.

As per the NDRF guidelines, Palaniswami said, only Rs 13,500 per hectare is allowed as input subsidy for rainfed and assured irrigated paddy crops, besides for other assured crops. This would be hiked to Rs 20,000 per hectare, he said. 

Input subsidy for perennial crops to be raised: EPS

Similarly, input subsidy for all rain-fed crops (except rainfed paddy) which stands at Rs 7,410 would be hiked to Rs 10,000. Also for perennial crops, the input subsidy would be hiked from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 25,000. Palaniswami said heavy loss to human lives and cattle stock had been avoided due to the precautionary measures taken by the government. 

However, due to heavy rains and windspeed, infrastructure in many departments like Electricity, Highways and Municipal Administration suffered a huge loss. The Central team conducted a spot assessment of damage caused by Nivar on December 8 and 9 and the areas wreaked by Burevi on December 28, 29 and 30. Palaniswami said the State government has sought Rs 3,750.38 crore and Rs 1,514 crore towards restoration measures in the areas affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp