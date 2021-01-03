DMK leading misinformation campaign on farm laws: L Murugan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: BJP State president L Murugan on Saturday charged the DMK with indulging in a misinformation campaign on farm laws. Addressing a meeting of the party’s office-bearers and leaders of various wings at Alangayam in Tirupattur district, he said, “MK Stalin has been indulging in misinformation campaign on farm laws. He is playing a double game on the issue. Farmers should realise this.”

He said DMK has been opposing the farm laws only because the commission business in the mandis would be abolished and the party is known for corruption.

Alleging that the opposition party has been spreading lies on post-matric scholarship of SC/ST students, Murugan pointed out that 4,000 students were given Rs 60,000 crore scholarship amount. He stated the Vel Yatra he had led from Tiruttani to Tiruchendur had given sleepless nights to the DMK as the BJP could expose the opposition party among the people.

Claiming that the support base in the grassroots level for BJP has been growing with each passing day in Tamil Nadu, he stated that the people of the State aspired to have a government led by his party. “We have become an inevitable alternative force in Tamil Nadu. The support base at the bottom level is growing. The people are eagerly looking forward to have a BJP government in the State,” Murugan said.