Health Minister Vijayabaskar lauds Coimbatore for Covid control measures

Later, the minister handed over mementoes to 13 officials on frontline duty to recognise their dedicated service.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Saturday lauded the Coimbatore district administration and the health department for effectively containing the spread of Covid-19. During the inauguration of the 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha at ESI Hospital, the minister said, “Earlier, the State was reporting over 120 Covid-19 deaths daily.

But, the count has now come down to a single-digit, which is the result of increased efforts taken to treat patients and reduce the mortality rate.” Vijayabaskar mentioned that they had formulated separate protocols to treat pregnant women and safeguard newborns from the viral infection.

Later, the minister handed over mementoes to 13 officials on frontline duty to recognise their dedicated service. About Coimbatore Vizha, its organisers said that the nine-day event includes a virtual heritage tour, food fest and marathon. They also announced that free helicopter rides would be organised for Covid warriors. 

