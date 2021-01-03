Justice Vineet Kothari bids adieu to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari, in his farewell address to the High Court on Saturday recalled that a PIL on the beautification of Marina Beach and Loop Road he handled gave him immense satisfaction.

Justice Vineet Kothari passed several directions for the beautification of the beach, including distributing of 900 modern carts to the vendors. He was recently appointed as the Gujarat High Court Judge by the President of India on recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

The acting Chief Justice assumed charge as the senior-most judge of the Madras HC on November 23, 2018 and served as ACJ when former Chief Justice V K Tahilramani resigned in September 2019 and now after the retirement of Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on December 31, 2020.

In his farewell address, Kothari said the Madras Bar is very strong on the civil side and several complex cases involving direct and indirect tax matters are part of the chartered court. “I enjoyed every day here and there was not a single instance of a bitter experience. Even during Covid-19, the hearings through video conference were enjoyable.”

“I felt very honoured at the moment when I was transferred to the Madras High Court two years ago and it put me through a great learning curve by looking at the competence of lawyers,” he added.

