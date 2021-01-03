Lt Gen Arun, new GOC of Dakshin Bharat Area

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lieutenant General A Arun has taken over the reins of Dakshin Bharat Area as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) on Saturday. He took was appointed after a successful tenure as the Director General, Strategic Planning, at the Army Headquarters.

Born in June 1964 in Dindigul, Madurai, the officer volunteered to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) in January 1982, despite having secured an All India Rank of 13 in IIT JEE. Commissioned into 8 Grenadiers on 14 December, 1985, he is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, India, Centre for Defence and Strategic Studies, Canberra, Australia, and National Defence College, New Delhi, a defence release stated.

Seriously wounded in operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the General is a recipient of the Sena Medal for Gallantry, Yudh Seva Medal for Outstanding Leadership in conflict, Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished leadership and outstanding service, and the Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation four times, the release added.