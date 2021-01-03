STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People giving EPS star-struck reception, says Sellur K Raju

State Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said that only the Dravidian parties would rule Tamil Nadu and added that the DMK is staring at a defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Retaliating to Khushbu Sundar’s statement on the announcement of CM candidate by BJP heads at the centre in next five days, Sellur K Raju said, “We have announced our CM candidate as Edappadi K Palaniswami and have also begun our campaigns.

People have been giving a star-struck reception to our CM in all our campaigns.” Commenting on AIADMK carrying out campaign without its alliance parties, Raju said that the alliance for upcoming polls would be decided only during last minute depending on various factors including seat sharing. 

“Palaniswami is now carrying out this campaign to hear out feedback from the representatives of various sectors and to highlight the successful schemes implemented during our tenure. When the polls are nearing, we would campaign with the alliance parties,” he said. 

Stating that the DMK cadre distributed Rs 200 for each to gather a crowd at Gram Sabha meetings conducted by DMK President MK Stalin, he said that the DMK’s manifesto promising enquiry into former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death is an election gimmick.

