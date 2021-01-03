‘Provide list of persons with disabilities for free scooters’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities has sought a list and other details on beneficiaries who may avail free accessible scooters that will be provided by the government.

The beneficiaries will be selected only after district officials conduct an in-person interview to understand the user’s specific needs, said Johny Tom Varghese, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. He added, the scooters will be distributed when information is collected and shortlisted.