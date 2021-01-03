STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy announces huge dharna from January 8 to shunt LG Kiran Bedi out

The indefinite protest would be held from January 8 in front of Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of Kiran Bedi.

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy announced on Sunday that the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance would stage a dharna to urge the Centre to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The indefinite protest would be held from January 8 in front of Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of Bedi, till she is sent out of the Union Territory, he said.

Kick-starting a campaign in neighbouring Kalapetto mobilise people's support for the dharna, he said, "We are not bothered about our posts and positions and we will face any consequence."

He said he and his ministerial colleagues, legislators, leaders and workers of all parties affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance would take part in the dharna.

"We seek support and participation of the people in the dharna and the stir will continue till Kiran Bedi runs away from Puducherry," he said.

The Chief Minister, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on several issues, alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was also keen on dismantling the separate status of Puducherry and merge it with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Dubbing Bedi as an enemy of the people of Puducherry and traitor affecting the development of Puducherry, the Chief Minister said, "All our proposals to improve the welfare of the people are rejected by Kiran Bedi although there is a court verdict preventing her from intervening in the routine administration and governance."

He alleged that welfare schemes like free rice scheme, assistance to students, developmental programmes for fishermen and jobs for the youth were blocked by the Lieutenant Governor.

He said the stir should be as massive as the one the farmers were staging across the country, particularly in Delhi, for repeal of the farm laws.

The Chief Minister said he and his Cabinet colleagues, legislators and leaders of parties of the alliance had observed dharna in February 2018.

"Only a few of our demands projected through dharna were fulfilled and we are now reviving the stir to seek shunting out of Bedi from Puducherry," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Puducherry Puducherry CM
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp