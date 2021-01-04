STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha member urges Centre to appoint adequate number of nurses in JIPMER

In a memorandum to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday, D Ravikumar said that existing bed strength of JIPMER is 2,137 with an average occupancy rate of 119 percent.

Published: 04th January 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nurses attending patients at a hospital in Karad, Maharashtra

Nurses attending patients at a hospital. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the number of nurses is very low in JIPMER, Villupuram Lok Sabha member D Ravikumar on Monday urged the Union Health Ministry to appoint adequate number of nurses in JIPMER, an institute of National importance which caters to the people of five southern states.

In a memorandum to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday, he said that existing bed strength of JIPMER is 2,137 with an average occupancy rate of 119 percent.

But the number of nurses recruited in JIPMER is comparatively very low.

AIIMS, Delhi which has a bed strength of 2362 has 4259 nurses, while AIIMS Raipur which has 960 beds has 1327 nurses.

But JIPMER Puducherry has only 745 nurses. The strength of Senior Nursing Officers is also low with only 345 in JIPMER.

The lower number of nurses and SNOs creates huge workload and results in poor performance, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JIPMER Villupuram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp