Lok Sabha member urges Centre to appoint adequate number of nurses in JIPMER

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the number of nurses is very low in JIPMER, Villupuram Lok Sabha member D Ravikumar on Monday urged the Union Health Ministry to appoint adequate number of nurses in JIPMER, an institute of National importance which caters to the people of five southern states.

In a memorandum to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday, he said that existing bed strength of JIPMER is 2,137 with an average occupancy rate of 119 percent.

But the number of nurses recruited in JIPMER is comparatively very low.

AIIMS, Delhi which has a bed strength of 2362 has 4259 nurses, while AIIMS Raipur which has 960 beds has 1327 nurses.

But JIPMER Puducherry has only 745 nurses. The strength of Senior Nursing Officers is also low with only 345 in JIPMER.

The lower number of nurses and SNOs creates huge workload and results in poor performance, he said.