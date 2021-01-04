TN bar association wants lawyers, judges on COVID-19 vaccine priority list

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Advocates Association has urged the Centre and state government to include advocates and judges in the list of those who will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the initial phases. Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases include health workers, defence, police personnel, aged persons and those with comorbidities.

A representation by the bar association read, ".. It was a matter of shock, surprise and concern that the list of priority segments does not show the inclusion of members of the legal fraternity. It is a case of glaring omission of deliberate discrimination committed by the officials concerned as the essentiality of robust judicial machinery cannot be either undermined or underrated."

The letter by TNAA Chairman S Prabakaran said the legal fraternity is working continuously for the betterment of society and their non-inclusion in the priority list for the first phases of the COVID-19 inoculation is unfair.

In its demands, the TNAA said, "The legal fraternity must be declared essential service personnel and included in the list of priority groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the first phase/stage. The Bar Council authorities must be contacted to compile the list of practising lawyers and to contact them. Vaccination camps should be conducted in coordination with the Bar Council and the central and state governments."

The TNAA also said that it is putting the central and state governments on notice that if lawyers and judicial officers are not declared priority professionals eligible for inoculation in the first phase, the TNAA will approach the competent judicial forums and obtain necessary judicial orders and directives.