MNM strongly opposes Salem-Chennai expressway project: Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

SALEM: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Monday said his party firmly opposed the Salem-Chennai expressway project as it might “affect the livelihood of farmers and environment.”

Addressing reporters on the second day of his campaign in Salem, Kamal said, “Today, we released our seven-point agenda to protect the environment and water bodies. Everywhere in the State, we see garbage and open drains. We have ideas that will be implemented once we come to power. But, we cannot reveal the ideas right away,” he said.

The Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway project would destroy two lakh coconut trees, 1.5 lakh palm trees and over 500 houses, Kamal claimed. Campaigning at Ammapet, he said women and youth can bring about a change in politics. He also exhorted those who have not voted earlier to cast their votes this time.