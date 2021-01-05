STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TASMAC bars pour themselves a ‘quarter’

TASMAC outlets and bars were shut on March 17 last year, ahead of the nationwide lockdown.

Published: 05th January 2021 04:53 AM

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid fears over the spread of Covid-19, bars attached to the State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) have reopened. The patronage, however, was merely 25 per cent of what it used to be before the pandemic, bar owners said.The decision to reopen bars brought cheer to alcoholics and others too, as over the past few months, many secluded spots in residential areas turned makeshift bars, attracting the wrath of locals.

TASMAC bars are primarily frequented by people from lower- and mid-level economic strata. Bar owners said the reason for poor patronage is the delay in fully reopening the construction and hospitality sectors.
“Since we reopened, bars have been earning just 20-25 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. This is because the earnings of bottom-level workers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, and a section of people has got used to consuming liquor at home,” said Tamil Nadu Tasmac Bar and Building Owners Association N Anbarasan.

TASMAC outlets and bars were shut on March 17 last year, ahead of the nationwide lockdown. However, in May, the government reopened liquor shops across the State except in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, which accounted for most Covid-19 cases. The State has over 4,600 liquor stores, which rake in `33,000 crore per year.

