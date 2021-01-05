STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN announces Pongal bonus to Group C & D staff

The State government on Monday announced Pongal bonus for regular and temporary employees of Group C and D categories.

Published: 05th January 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday announced Pongal bonus for regular and temporary employees of Group C and D categories.According to a (Government Order) G.O. issued by Finance (allowance) Department, orders were issued to grant ad hoc bonus, equivalent to 30 days of emoluments and subject to a ceiling of Rs 3,000, to regular and temporary government employees of Group C and D and employees of local bodies and aided educational institutions for the accounting year 2019-2020.

The G.O. further said that a special ad hoc bonus of Rs 1,000 will be paid to full-time and part-time employees who are paid from contingencies at fixed monthly rates, employees of consolidated pay, special time scale of pay including employees in the nutritious meal programme, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers, village assistants, and employees on daily wages.

The government further ordered to provide Pongal gift amount of Rs 500 to all government pensioners – those who had retired from Group C and D categories, employees of local bodies, aided educational institutions, nutritious meal programme, ICDS, anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers, village assistants and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal bonus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp