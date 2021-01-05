TN announces Pongal bonus to Group C & D staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday announced Pongal bonus for regular and temporary employees of Group C and D categories.According to a (Government Order) G.O. issued by Finance (allowance) Department, orders were issued to grant ad hoc bonus, equivalent to 30 days of emoluments and subject to a ceiling of Rs 3,000, to regular and temporary government employees of Group C and D and employees of local bodies and aided educational institutions for the accounting year 2019-2020.

The G.O. further said that a special ad hoc bonus of Rs 1,000 will be paid to full-time and part-time employees who are paid from contingencies at fixed monthly rates, employees of consolidated pay, special time scale of pay including employees in the nutritious meal programme, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers, village assistants, and employees on daily wages.

The government further ordered to provide Pongal gift amount of Rs 500 to all government pensioners – those who had retired from Group C and D categories, employees of local bodies, aided educational institutions, nutritious meal programme, ICDS, anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers, village assistants and others.