STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bird flu: Six TN districts bordering Kerala put on high alert

All the vehicles coming from the two infected Kerala districts — Alappuzha and Kottayam — would be disinfected at the State border, said officials.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Following outbreak of bird flu in Kerala, vehicles entering TN are been allowed only after disinfection | a raja chidam bnaram

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: New year, new problems. With the outbreak of a fresh bird flu episode in the neighbouring State of Kerala, the State government on Tuesday tightened vigil to prevent any poultry transport through its checkposts. All the vehicles coming from the two infected Kerala districts — Alappuzha and Kottayam — would be disinfected at the State border, said officials.

The government has also requested the railways to not transport any feed ingredients for birds and other poultry products from Kerala by trains. “As many as 26 check posts, have been opened in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiri districts, to monitor vehicle movement from Kerala, round the clock,” A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, said.

He added, directions were issued to all stakeholders, including district-level authorities, the Egg Coordination Committee, the Broiler Coordination Committee, and poultry farmers, to take up the required bio-infection control measures. The influenza is caused by a virus in birds and it can be transmitted to human beings.

The sudden spread among ducks in Kerala has put Tamil Nadu on high alert. The protocol issued by the government also restricts entry of visitors from other States into the poultry farms. Workers at the farms have also been asked to cover their faces using masks while feeding the chicks. 

Animal Husbandry Department culls ducks en masse, following detection of Avian
Influenza (H5N8) at four places in Alappuzha district of Kerala 

‘We have enough ingredients to produce feed within Tamil Nadu’

“Following the instructions, we have restricted entry of visitors. We have sufficient cereals and other ingredients to produce feed for birds within the State. Hence, precautionary measures will not have any impact immediately,” said Dr CS Selvakumar, member of the Broiler Coordination Committee.

VS Balasubramaniam, Assistant General Manager of the National Egg Coordination Committee, Namakkal Zone, said, “The issue is being monitored closely and maximum precautions are being taken to prevent its spread.” The move has, however, caused worry among those in the business, as it could shatter hopes of the industry’s revival, which has been limping back to normalcy since the lockdown relaxations kicked in.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu produces about 3.9 crore eggs per day, of which a whopping 35 per cent is transported to Kerala. About 35 lakh eggs are also supplied to the government for the midday meal scheme. The per capita egg production (eggs produced per person for a year) in Tamil Nadu is 100, while it stands at 80, in the national level. Similarly, the per day production of broiler chicken in the State stands at 12 lakh.

High alert
In the wake of bird flu outbreak in Kerala, the Animal Husbandry Department has started taking preventive steps on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore and other places. Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of District Animal Husbandry Department R Perumalsamy said that they have asked the forest department in Coimbatore to monitor migratory birds at waterbodies.

“The presence of the H5N8 subtype of the Influenza A virus was reported in Kerala. Since it is being spread through migratory birds, we have issued an alert,” he said. In Chinnar, fumigation works began at the check post on Tuesday morning. Animal Husbandry (Tirupur) Joint Director Dr A Parivendan said, “We are aiming to check the spread of Avian flu. As per protocol, poultry products and birds from Kerala are banned.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tamil Nadu Bird Flu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp