Four-year-old among two pedestrians killed in accident near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two pedestrians including a four-year-old boy were run over by a speeding car on Tiruchy road near Singanallur on Tuesday evening. The boy's grandfather sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Aadavan (4), son of Sivakumar from Irugur and A Sathyaraj (20) from Ondipudur. The minor boy's grandfather, Balasubramaniam (65), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Singanallur.

Sources said that Balasubramaniam along with his grandson were on the way from a bank to a private hospital where the sexagenarian's wife has been admitted when the speeding car, heading towards Coimbatore, ran over the pedestrians.

Aadavan and Sathyaraj were declared brought dead by the doctors at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). "Balasubramaniam has been admitted to the private hospital where his wife is undergoing treatment," sources said.

Inquiry revealed that Ramesh (42), from Kannampalayam along with his wife and son were on their to Singanallur when the accident happened.

Police said that Ramesh was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner and had pressed the accelerator instead of brakes.

"The car rammed into another car and two motorcycles. Traffic investigation wing (TIW-East) police registered a case against Ramesh. Further, the investigation is on," they said.

In another accident, a 24-year-old man and his elder sister suffered severe injuries after a speeding private bus hit their car head-on on a rail overbridge near Eachanari on Tuesday morning. The bus also hit two more cars on the bridge and came to halt after hitting the wall of the bridge.

Police said that the accident happened when the bus driver, Prakash,tried to overtake a vehicle while negotiating a curve. Due to which, he lost control and collided head-on with a car came in opposite direction.

The injured have been identified as Nithin Prasad (24) and his sister Kanjanadevi (35) from Pollachi. They have been admitted to a private hospital at Sundarapuram. The bus driver Prakash and conductor managed to escape from the place. Police registered a case against the bus driver Prakash. Further investigation is on.

In yet another incident, a lorry loaded with bricks rammed into an auto-rickshaw before coming to a halt by hitting a compound wall of a hotel on NSR Road near Saibabacolony on Tuesday morning.