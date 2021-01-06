STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four-year-old among two pedestrians killed in accident near Coimbatore

Police said that Ramesh was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner and had pressed the accelerator instead of brakes. 

Published: 06th January 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

The boy's grandfather sustained severe injuries in the accident. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two pedestrians including a four-year-old boy were run over by a speeding car on Tiruchy road near Singanallur on Tuesday evening. The boy's grandfather sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Aadavan (4), son of Sivakumar from Irugur and A Sathyaraj (20) from Ondipudur. The minor boy's grandfather, Balasubramaniam (65), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Singanallur.

Sources said that Balasubramaniam along with his grandson were on the way from a bank to a private hospital where the sexagenarian's wife has been admitted when the speeding car, heading towards Coimbatore, ran over the pedestrians.

Aadavan and Sathyaraj were declared brought dead by the doctors at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). "Balasubramaniam has been admitted to the private hospital where his wife is undergoing treatment," sources said.

Inquiry revealed that Ramesh (42), from Kannampalayam along with his wife and son were on their to Singanallur when the accident happened.

Police said that Ramesh was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner and had pressed the accelerator instead of brakes. 

"The car rammed into another car and two motorcycles. Traffic investigation wing (TIW-East) police registered a case against Ramesh. Further, the investigation is on," they said.

In another accident, a 24-year-old man and his elder sister suffered severe injuries after a speeding private bus hit their car head-on on a rail overbridge near Eachanari on Tuesday morning. The bus also hit two more cars on the bridge and came to halt after hitting the wall of the bridge.

Police said that the accident happened when the bus driver, Prakash,tried to overtake a vehicle while negotiating a curve. Due to which, he lost control and collided head-on with a car came in opposite direction.

The injured have been identified as Nithin Prasad (24) and his sister Kanjanadevi (35) from Pollachi. They have been admitted to a private hospital at Sundarapuram. The bus driver Prakash and conductor managed to escape from the place. Police registered a case against the bus driver Prakash. Further investigation is on.

In yet another incident, a lorry loaded with bricks rammed into an auto-rickshaw before coming to a halt by hitting a compound wall of a hotel on NSR Road near Saibabacolony on Tuesday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp