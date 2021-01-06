MNM will ensure clean governance, says Kamal Baasan

By Express News Service

SALEM/DHARMAPURI: “After conducting a meeting, we clean the venue and ensure that it is not littered. We have deep concern about environment, and we are the ones who will keep governance clean as well,” Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said, concluding his three-day election campaign in Salem on Tuesday.

Addressing the public in Omalur, he said, “We are bringing new welfare schemes for women. ” Speaking at Mecheri, he said, “I started promoting handloom clothes through my television show.” While addressing a gathering in Dharmapuri, Kamal said he would serve the people who vote for him.

He also interacted with freedom fighter Sivagamiammal, who was part of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. “The MNM will strive for social justice, and work understanding their needs. A government scheme is not charity which a politician gives people. It is people’s right, and we believe in this,” Kamal said.

“The MNM will also ensure that every household in the State is equipped with a personal computer. Our party will make Tamil Nadu a State with a much better waste management programme.” He later proceeded to Pennagaram and Palacode for campaign.