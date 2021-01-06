STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MNM will ensure clean governance, says Kamal Baasan

Addressing the public in Omalur, he said, “We are bringing new welfare schemes for women.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM/DHARMAPURI: “After conducting a meeting, we clean the venue and ensure that it is not littered. We have deep concern about environment, and we are the ones who will keep governance clean as well,” Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said, concluding his three-day election campaign in Salem on Tuesday.

Addressing the public in Omalur, he said, “We are bringing new welfare schemes for women. ” Speaking at Mecheri, he said, “I started promoting handloom clothes through my television show.” While addressing a gathering in Dharmapuri, Kamal said he would serve the people who vote for him.

He also interacted with freedom fighter Sivagamiammal, who was part of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. “The MNM will strive for social justice, and work understanding their needs. A government scheme is not charity which a politician gives people. It is people’s right, and we believe in this,” Kamal said.

“The MNM will also ensure that every household in the State is equipped with a personal computer. Our party will make Tamil Nadu a State with a much better waste management programme.” He later proceeded to Pennagaram and Palacode for campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Baasan Makkal Needhi Maiam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp