Now, Puducherry government plans to meet full fee expenses of backward class students

This comes after the Puducherry government introduced a scheme to pay the fees of SC and ST students from LKG to research studies, irrespective of their family income

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After introducing a scheme granting financial support for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students from primary school to research, the Puducherry government is proposing to extend it to backward class students.

An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at a government function in Yanam on Wednesday. “We are going to come up with a scheme to provide the full fee expenses for backward class students,” he said.

The Puducherry government is the first in India to introduce a scheme to provide full financial assistance of fees to SC and ST students from LKG to research studies, irrespective of their family income, he said. “The Puducherry cabinet is proud of this,” said the Chief Minister adding that his government would improve the scheme and extend it to backward class students.

The Chief Minister also launched the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Breakfast scheme for school students and inaugurated the Dr B R Ambedkar Vigyan Bhavan.

Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly V P Sivakozhunthu, PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Revenue Minister MOHF Shajahan, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao from Yanam, host of MLAs, Development Commissioner A Anbarasu and other officials were present on the occasion.

