Pollachi sexual assault case: AIADMK expels arrested party functionary, Stalin urges CBI to speed up probe

The DMK president said despite repeated requests to arrest those involved in this sexual assault case, the AIADMK govt had tried to safeguard those involved.

Published: 06th January 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Depuy CM O Pannerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu Depuy CM O Pannerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple of hours after the CBI arrested three persons including K Arulanandam, AIADMK's Pollachi Town Students Wing secretary in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault case, party top brass - Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam expelled Arulanandam from the party and directed the party cadre not to have any truck with the expelled. 

"Arulanandam has been removed from all responsibilities of the party including the primary membership as he has acted against the ideals of the AIADMK and in a way which would bring disrepute to the party," Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a joint statement here. 

Today, the CBI arrested three more persons in the Pollachi sexual assault case - K Arulanandam and P Babu of Vadugapalayam and T Herine Paul from Achipatti  

Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement here, urged the CBI to expedite its investigation in the Pollachi sexual assault case and arrest all those involved in this heinous crime.  

The DMK president said despite repeated requests from leaders of  political parties, women's organisations and human rights activists to arrest those involved in this sexual assault case, the AIADMK government had tried to safeguard those involved.  

Also, the government tried to make one Thirunavukkarasu as scapegoat in this crime and took steps to protect those involved in this crime. Though it has become clear that many AIADMK functionaries including 'Bar Nagarajan' were involved in this time, he was able to obtain anticipatory bail without any objection from the government side, said Stalin. 

