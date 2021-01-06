STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to hold second COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday, this time in all districts

The state had conducted the first rehearsal at 17 sites in five districts on Saturday and submitted its report to the Union government.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

the nationwide dry run for the first stage of Covid-19 vaccination campaign started at RGGH in chennai on Saturday.

The nationwide dry run for the first stage of Covid-19 vaccination campaign started at RGGH in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination dry run in all districts of the state on Friday (January 8). The state had conducted the first rehearsal at 17 sites in five districts on Saturday and submitted its report to the Union government.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters on Wednesday that the district collectors are making arrangements to ensure the vaccine is rolled out without any hassles. All the districts have already been trained on the vaccination drive ahead of the rehearsal on Friday.

"The Union government has also allotted 33 lakh syringes to the state in the first phase, of which 28 lakh syringes were received and these will be distributed to Chennai and also to all the health unit districts. Already we have 17 lakh syringes in the state," Radhakrishnan said.

During the rehearsal, the vaccinators and other health workers will be trained on various aspects including waiting, monitoring and maintaining the vaccine administration rooms. They will also see if there is physical distancing and how much time it takes to administer the vaccine to 100 people in one centre, apart from checking if the entry point is fine, the health secretary said.

Exclusive walk-in coolers are ready to preserve the vaccine. Though 47,000 session sites are ready, in the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to six lakh health workers in 3,000 session sites,
Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan said that the state is waiting for the transportation of vaccines and other details from the Union government. On January 7, the Union Health Secretary will have a meeting with all the state
Health Secretaries through video conferencing and more details will be sought then.

The health secretary also said that a separate team of officials has been appointed to oversee vaccine arrival work and its schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp