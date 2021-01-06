TN at political crossroads, public should come forward to lead state: MNM chief Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATHUR: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu is at the political crossroads and the public should come forward to lead the state, for which he would serve as a tool.

Beginning his campaign in the region at Ambur in Tirupathur district, he said, “Tamil Nadu is at a politically important crossroads. You are duty-bound to lead the state. My role is to serve as a tool.”

Hitting out at his critics, he said they would be proven wrong on the prediction that the MNM would disappear soon, adding that instead the party would sustain itself with the support of the people.

“The awakening witnessed among the people will be converted into change. This is a war between the honest and dishonest forces. The public should not remain idle without taking part actively,” Kamal Haasan stated.

He said the future will belong to the people if they joined hands together to bring in the change. “Tomorrow will be ours if everyone joins hands together to pull the chariot.”

Referring to local issues, he promised steps to address environmental pollution and contamination of water caused by industries in Ambur.

Later, addressing a gathering at Gudiyatham in Vellore district, he promised necessary action to provide self-employment opportunities for unemployed youngsters.

“We have a plan to convert unemployed youngsters into employers through self-employment. We will offer skill training. We have started the drive in places like Paramakudi,” Kamal said.