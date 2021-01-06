STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhaynidhi Stalin to contest from grandfather’s old constituency?

The decision to field the youth wing chief from the constituency became clear on Tuesday evening when Udhayanidhi addressed a booth agents meeting.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It may not yet be known how many seats the DMK will contest in the 2021 polls, let alone who it will field, but there is one thing cadres are sure of: party president MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat in Chennai. His grandfather, the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi won from the constituency in 1996, 2001 and 2006. 

The decision to field the youth wing chief from the constituency became clear on Tuesday evening when Udhayanidhi addressed a booth agents meeting.

A DMK functionary, who attended the meeting, said he did not make an open statement on his decision but the oblique references made in speeches by most functionaries made matters clear.

"It was clear from the speeches that this would be a ‘star’ constituency and that Tamil Nadu would gain much benefit from it,” he said. 

“Their remark cleared the doubts of ground-level cadres. Later, our district functionaries and second-rung leaders personally confirmed that Udhayanidhi is going to contest from the constituency and that is why he attended the meeting," the functionary said. 

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat is considered a safe one as the party has lost there only once -- in 1991 when the AIADMK-led alliance sailed to power on the sympathy wave that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Of the three times he was elected from there, Karunanidhi became Chief Minister twice. As a result, the seat is also considered lucky for the first family. 

Once the matter was made clear to cadres, all ward-level functionaries and booth agents are working to ensure a landslide victory for Udhayanidhi, “just as how our departed leader (Karunanidhi) won by a margin of more than one lakh votes in the Tiruvarur assembly constituency in 2016,” the functionary said. (Karunanidhi actually won by 68,366 votes, the highest victory margin in his career).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK 2021 polls Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Udhayanidhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp