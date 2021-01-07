DMK holding grama sabha meetings only to blame govt: EPS

By Express News Service

ERODE: Launching a broadside against DMK president MK Stalin, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said the Opposition leader has been conducting makkal grama sabha meetings only to blame the government. Addressing an election campaign in Bhavani on Wednesday, Palaniswami said Stalin had conducted similar meetings ahead of 2018 Lok Sabha elections.

“To whom did he submit all those petitions? Did he make any efforts to address the grievances,” Palaniswami asked. Speaking about petitions submitted to the Governor, the Chief Minister reiterated that everyone has the right to submit petitions to the Governor. But, the allegations of corruption in Stalin’s petitions are baseless, he said. Palaniswami added that the government is yet to float tenders for those particular projects Stalin had mentioned in his complaint. “The DMK had, during its tenure, given tender only to those who were close to the party,” Palaniswami said.

While campaigning in Kallipatti, the Chief Minister noticed a child waving at him.

He signalled the child to come closer, offered her a sweet and took a picture with her

He mentioned names of DMK leaders against whom criminal cases have been filed in the High Court. It is doubtful whether these leaders would be able to enter the poll fray as the court had said that efforts would be taken to dispose of the cases against legislators at the earliest, he added.

Palaniswami said a sum of Rs 940 crore has been allocated for the renovation of Bhavani canal and a government order has been passed to construct seven check-dams from Bhavanisagar dam to Kalingarayan canal to efficiently utilise the surplus water. As many as 52 Amma mini-clinics would be opened in Erode district, and seven of them would be in Bhavani constituency.

Kick-starting the campaign in Bhavani, the Chief Minister recalled his association with the town as he had studied in Bhavani Government School from Class 6 to 11. “I feel blessed and happy to campaign in the locality where I studied,” he added. Addressing the public at Anthiyur, Palaniswami said that 90 per cent of eligible people have been provided old age pension scheme, two-wheelers at subsidised cost given to 3 lakh beneficiaries and CM insurance cap increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking at Athaani, Palaniswami urged the public to help put a full stop on dynasty politics by casting their vote for AIADMK. In Kallipatti, he said that unlike DMK, if any functionary in AIADMK is found guilty of any issue he would be immediately expelled. In Sathyamangalam, the Chief Minister said that Rs 1652 crore have been allocated for Athikkadavu-Avinashi project and 38 ponds have been filled with water. “The project will be completed in one year,” he said, adding that steps are being taken to provide house patta for residents of Thalavadi Hills.

At Sathyamangalam, the Chief Minister stopped his speech mid-way to make way for an ambulance. He also asked the public gathered on the road to move to the side and resumed his speech after the ambulance passed by.

