Officials’ attempt to seal TNTJ office sparks protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) protested in front their State headquarters in Mannady, after officials came to seal the building for violating the Enemy Property Act.

Officers from Custodian of Enemy Property for India, Mumbai, accompanied by revenue authorities and local police, tried to seal the premises on Wednesday afternoon saying that the property was being used for different purposes other than what it was meant for.

When news spread, office-bearers of TNTJ came to the premises from different parts of the city and protested against the action. The protest continued for nearly two hours and a heavy posse of police personnel was deployed there.

Following discussion with the police personnel, the protesters dispersed. The Office of the CEPI is a statutory authority under the provisions of the Enemy Property Act, 1968 (as amended in 2017) and a subordinate office under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Freedom Fighters Division, with its head office in New Delhi and three branch offices at Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The Enemy Property Act empowers the Custodian of Enemy Property for India to continue to hold such property that vests in it rights, including title, interest and benefits arising out of such property. A senior police officer said CEPI officials approached the Chennai Collector claiming that the office was used for several purposes other than what it was meant for.

However, the officials conducted inquiries and did not seal the building, police said. Members of TNTJ blocked traffic near Virudhunagar Old Bus Stand condemning the Centre’s attempt to seal their head office at Chennai without any prior notice. The TNTJ has been paying the rent each month without fail for around 13 years, the members said.

