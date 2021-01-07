Protect all elephant corridors too, HC tells TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that though reserved forests are protected, the pathways connecting them used by elephants are not protected under any law, the Madras High Court asked State and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to file a report with a plan to ensure their protection.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation while hearing a plea seeking to protect the elephant corridors in Coimbatore region, particularly along the Thadagam area.

Petitioner Muralidharan said illegal mining in the region was the sole reason behind the rising number of man-animal conflict. The bench directed the State and the principal chief conservator of forests to come up with a plan to clear human encroachments in elephant corridors, particularly in Thadagam region, in four weeks.

