STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 811 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

State health departments fixes Rs 1,200 as charge for RT PCR test at private labs in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th January 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 811 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,23,181 and toll to 12,188.

Chennai reported 228 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 47, 27 and 36 cases respectively.

Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day while 14 other districts reported cases in the single digits.

Five people from West Bengal and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, who travelled to Tamil Nadu by road, tested positive.

The State tested 63,582 samples and 63,268 people on the day. After 943 people were discharged, the State had 7,665 active cases.

One government lab, the Southern Railway Headquarter Hospital in Chennai, has been approved for Covid testing.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from six districts. Chennai reported five deaths while Chengalpattu reported two and Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, and Ranipet reported one death each. 

Among the deceased, two did not have comorbid conditions. One of them, a 62-year-old man from Ariyalur, was admitted at the Government Medical College and Hospital there on December 10 at 11.33om with complaints of cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for one day. He tested positive for Covid on December 31 and died at 12 am on January 1 due to Covid pneumonia. 

Meanwhile, the State Health department has revised the charges for RT-PCR tests for Covid in private laboratories.

According to the Government Order dated December 29, 2020, the charge for RT PCR testing in private labs is fixed at Rs 1,200 and an amount of Rs 300 is fixed as an additional charge for home collection of samples. Also, under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the charge for tests is Rs 800 and a base rate of Rs 600 for pooled samples.

Earlier, an amount of Rs 1,500 was fixed for RT PCR testing in private labs and an additional Rs 300 was fixed for home collection of samples. Under the CMCHIS, Rs 1,200 was charged and for pooled samples Rs 900 was collected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Tamil Nadu covid 19 Chennai coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp