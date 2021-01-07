STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, toll mounts to 636 

There were 359 active cases while the total number of patients recovered and were discharged were 37,374.

Over one crore people have recovered from coronavirus in India. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: A 78-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Karaikal region, raising the overall toll to 636 in the union territory on Thursday.

As many as 35 new cases were detected at the end of examination of 3,377 samples during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 38,369.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar in a release said Puducherry region accounted for 15 new cases out of the total 35 followed by Karaikal 7, Yanam 1 and Mahe 12.

Forty seven patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty four hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.41 percent respectively.

Kumar said 5.06 lakh samples were tested so far in the Union Territory and 4.63 lakh samples out of them turned out to be negative.

There were 359 active cases while the total number of patients recovered and were discharged were 37,374.

The woman who died due to the viral infection in Karaikal had diabetes as co morbidity, the official added.

