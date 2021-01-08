STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Late actress Chitra's husband moves bail plea

The court issued the direction while hearing a bail plea moved by the actor’s husband Hemnath.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Actor K Chitra

Actor K Chitra. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Central Crime Branch Conventional wing of the police to file a detailed report on the probe into the alleged suicide of television actress Chitra within two weeks. The court issued the direction while hearing a bail plea moved by the actor’s husband Hemnath.

Hemnath said he was arrested under false allegations of abetment to suicide six days after the incident. He added that the police made him a scapegoat by levelling false allegations that he questioned Chitra about her work and forced her to stop acting in serials.

A registered marriage was performed on October 19, 2020 on the compulsion of the deceased, in the hope that after it, the mother of the deceased would speed up the wedding arrangements. However, the mother of the deceased expressed difficulty in arranging expenses for the wedding.

Since Chitra’s suicide, Hemnath has been lodged in prison, and sought release on bail before Justice V Bharathidasan. However, during the hearing, public prosecutor, M Prabhavathi contended that the investigation was still underway, and only on Wednesday was the case transferred to the Central Crime Branch. 

The prosecution sought two weeks to file a detailed report on the plea. Justice V Bharathidasan recorded the submissions of the counsels and directed the police and authorities concerned to file a detailed report by January 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitra Madras High Court
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp