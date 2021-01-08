Late actress Chitra's husband moves bail plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Central Crime Branch Conventional wing of the police to file a detailed report on the probe into the alleged suicide of television actress Chitra within two weeks. The court issued the direction while hearing a bail plea moved by the actor’s husband Hemnath.

Hemnath said he was arrested under false allegations of abetment to suicide six days after the incident. He added that the police made him a scapegoat by levelling false allegations that he questioned Chitra about her work and forced her to stop acting in serials.

A registered marriage was performed on October 19, 2020 on the compulsion of the deceased, in the hope that after it, the mother of the deceased would speed up the wedding arrangements. However, the mother of the deceased expressed difficulty in arranging expenses for the wedding.

Since Chitra’s suicide, Hemnath has been lodged in prison, and sought release on bail before Justice V Bharathidasan. However, during the hearing, public prosecutor, M Prabhavathi contended that the investigation was still underway, and only on Wednesday was the case transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

The prosecution sought two weeks to file a detailed report on the plea. Justice V Bharathidasan recorded the submissions of the counsels and directed the police and authorities concerned to file a detailed report by January 18.