S Jaishankar’s remark on Sri Lankan unity hailed

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday welcomed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statements on the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka and the welfare of Tamils there. Jaishankar along with Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena had met press persons in Colombo the previous day.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar said India has been strongly committed to the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, and also supports its reconciliation process. “The reconciliation process is aimed at a longstanding and inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony. It is in Sri Lanka’s own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled.

That applies equally to the commitments made by the Lankan government for meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. The island nation will surely progress and prosper as a consequence,” the Union Minister had underscored. A statement from the Governor Purohit’s office said, “The Union Minister has unequivocally stated our country’s position on the 13th Amendment.

His statement will be welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu, and it is in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s untiring efforts for welfare of the Tamil population in Sri Lanka.” The 13th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution was a result of the Jayawardene-Rajiv Gandhi Agreement in 1987, which aimed at delegating political powers to the then northeastern province, comprising the Tamil dominated areas.