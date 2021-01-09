STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS distributes Pongal gift hampers to labourers

With the State preparing for Pongal celebrations, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched Pongal gift hamper distribution to 12.70 lakh construction workers.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State preparing for Pongal celebrations, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched Pongal gift hamper distribution to 12.70 lakh construction workers. At a simple function at the secretariat, the Chief Minister presented gift hampers to seven construction workers. 

According to an official release, 5,94,147 men and 6,75,403 women workers, who have registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board would receive the gift hamper and the government has allocated `94.40 crore towards this. Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on the occasion. 

The gift hamper contains dhoti and angavastram for men and saree for women workers, two kg of raw rice, one kg of moong dhal, 500 grams of cooking oil, 100 grams of ghee, one kg jaggery, five grams of cardamom, 25 grams of cashew and 25 grams of resins.

Palaniswami also laid foundation for establishing a water regulator, dam and check dams in Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts at a total cost of `24.78 crore, through video conference. The water regulator to be constructed at Thennampattinam village in Mayiladuthurai district will benefit Thennampattinam and Perunthottam villages, and it would prevent seawater intrusion to the villages.   

The dam to be built across Kundar river at Kalkurichi village in Virudhunagar district will benefit 791.97 acres of lands in Kariapatti taluk. Similarly, the check dam to be established near Sathangudi village in Madurai district will increase water level in the 19 wells around Sathangudi and Kannukulam village. The dam  would irrigate 293.18 acres in the villages. The check dam to be built at Thirali village in Madurai district will fortify water level in 40 wells in the area besides irrigating 368.01 acres.

Pongal gift hamper
Bridging growth
The Chief Minister declared open bridges constructed in various districts at a total cost of `85.73 crore, through video conference at the secretariat. The new bridges are located at

  • Ariyanur in Salem district
  • Thendral Nagar in Virudhunagar district
  • Thisayanvilai-Udangudi Road in Thoothukudi district
  • Chengamedu in Pudukottai district 
  • Poolanandapuram in Theni district
  • Kannappan Nagar in Coimbatore district
  • Punga Maduvu
  • Across Vashista river in Salem district
