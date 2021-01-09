Plea to review ruling in Chennai-Salem green corridor project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after the Supreme Court upheld the notification of land for the Chennai-Salem eight-lane green corridor project, a review plea has been filed stating that there were errors in the ruling.

The petition contended that the top court verdict has errors apparent on the face of the record and would result in gross miscarriage of justice.

The plea filed by Salem resident Yuvaraj S stated that the review application is primarily based on the contention that the court did not have the occasion to consider that law laid down for judicial review of purported Public Policy when there is violation of a larger policy.

The court's verdict had come on a batch of appeals filed by the Centre, NHAI and few land owners and others including PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. These pleas were filed against Madras HC judgement, delivered on April 8, 2019, holding as illegal and bad in law the notifications issued under Section 3A(1) of the National Highways Act for acquisition of specified lands for construction of the new highway which was part of the larger 'Bharatmala Pariyojna - Phase I5' project.

The court had partly allowed appeals of the Centre and NHAI to the extent of quashing of the notification to acquire land for the highway project by the Madras High Court and gave its nod to proceed with the process.