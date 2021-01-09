Taps in all rural schools, anganwadis in TN, becomes only state to do so

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has become the only State in India to effect 100 per cent tap connections at all 7,741 schools and 39,459 Anganwadi centres in rural areas, according to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The TWAD Board, in a release, said it has provided drinking water tap connections to all schools and Anganwadi centres to ensure clean water is available for drinking, cooking mid-day meals, washing hands and cleaning toilets when schools reopen.

This herculean task was initiated by first surveying the number of schools and Anganwadi centres in the State. January 10 was fixed as the target to complete the campaign, but it was completed by December 30.

Dr CN Maheshvaran, mission director, Jal Jeevan Mission and managing director of the TWAD Board, said the Jal Jeevan Mission in TN is on track to transform the livelihoods of 40 lakh rural families this financial year, and drinking water supply has been provided to about 11 lakh families in the last six months.