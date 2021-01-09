STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udhayanidhi praises youngsters for Lok Sabha win

Udhayanidhi held a youth wing meeting at Arivalayam, DMK’s district headquarters, which was attended by more than 2,000 cadre and leaders.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin at a youth wing meeting in Villupuram on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Criticising the AIADMK government, DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said the ruling party’s leaders will back VK Sasikala, the aide of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after she is released from prison. “People are clear about sending this government home,” thundered Udhayanidhi in his election meet at Villupuram on Friday.

Udhayanidhi held a youth wing meeting at Arivalayam, DMK’s district headquarters, which was attended by more than 2,000 cadre and leaders. “I was detained by police who wanted me to stop this election campaign but it will not happen. I am obliged to meet the party supporters and people who are eagerly waiting for ‘for the Sun to Rise’ (referring to the party’s rising sun symbol).

It was the youth who made the Lok Sabha election a success, because when the BJP won in all States, it was TN that proved them wrong. The sweep in Lok Sabha election was made possible by youth wing cadre, and DMK was able to establish itself as the third major party in the entire country,” he said.

Thirukovilur MLA and senior party leader K Ponmudi, said, “The youth wing leader has received praise for being pragmatic, charismatic and an ideological leader who has grown along with the party from childhood and will ensure the welfare of Tamil people.”

Udhayanidhi  also staged a rally from Arivalayam to the Old Bus Stand where he garlanded BR Ambedkar’s statue. “To win the election, Palaniswami would certainly take the support of Sasikala. Even after many summons, an AIADMK leader has not appeared before the Justice Arumughaswamy panel formed to inquire into the death of Jayalalithaa. You must vote for DMK to get back our State’s rights.”

Effigy burnt
Mayiladuthurai: Dozens of cadres from multiple parties burnt the effigy and picture of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin near Mayiladuthurai for his controversial remarks with respect to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and VK Sasikala. The cadres from AIADMK, AMMK, Anna Dravidar Kazhagam and PMK protested in Malliyam village near Mayiladuthurai on Friday against Udhayanidhi Stalin. They stomped his effigy and tried to burn it before the police intervened and doused the fire. Then, the cadres burnt the pictures of the DMK leader.

