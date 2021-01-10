STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Centre giving more weight to Kiran Bedi than to the government elected by people’

Speaking on the occasion, Thirumavalavan said that the agitation is to expose the Lt Governor to the people and the impediments she pose to governance.

Published: 10th January 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan addressing the crowd at the dharna near Anna Statue Junction on Saturday | special arrangement

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan addressing the crowd at the dharna near Anna Statue Junction on Saturday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: VCK leader Dr Thirumavalavan and CPI TN State unit secretary R Mutharasan were among the leaders who addressed the second-day of the dharna organised by the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, in Puducherry on Saturday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Thirumavalavan said that the agitation is to expose the Lt Governor to the people and the impediments she pose to governance. When there is a democratically-elected government, the role of Governor or Lt Governor is limited. But the BJP government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is giving the Governor much importance, undermining the elected government that is in place, going against democracy, he added. 

Echoing his views, R Mutharasan also charged Bedi of behaving in such a way that there is no requirement for ministers in the process of governance. There is no respect for the representatives of people and the decisions they make. Such a Lt Governor is not necessary and should be recalled, he said.

Anbazhagan calls it a ‘ploy’ before Assembly elections

AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan accused Chief Minister V Narayansamy of faulting Lt Governor Kiran Bedi by organising a dharna against her to hide his ‘inefficiencies’ and lapses in his governance, and to gain political mileage for the upcoming Assembly elections in the union territory. 

He said the CM and the Congress party had adopted the same ploy even for the Lok Sabha elections by conducting an agitation in front of the Raj Nivas just before the parliamentary elections, then alleging that the Bedi was blocking welfare and development schemes.

The party succeeded in making the people believe it; which resulted in victory for Congress candidate V Vaithilingam in the elections, said Anbazhagan.  He added that if the Chief Minister was really concerned about the people, he should come forward and resign his post. If he doesn’t do that, the people will teach him and the party a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections, he added. He claimed that the public was affected due to the road blocks caused by the agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Bedi
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp