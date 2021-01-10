‘Centre giving more weight to Kiran Bedi than to the government elected by people’

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: VCK leader Dr Thirumavalavan and CPI TN State unit secretary R Mutharasan were among the leaders who addressed the second-day of the dharna organised by the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, in Puducherry on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Thirumavalavan said that the agitation is to expose the Lt Governor to the people and the impediments she pose to governance. When there is a democratically-elected government, the role of Governor or Lt Governor is limited. But the BJP government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is giving the Governor much importance, undermining the elected government that is in place, going against democracy, he added.

Echoing his views, R Mutharasan also charged Bedi of behaving in such a way that there is no requirement for ministers in the process of governance. There is no respect for the representatives of people and the decisions they make. Such a Lt Governor is not necessary and should be recalled, he said.

Anbazhagan calls it a ‘ploy’ before Assembly elections

AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan accused Chief Minister V Narayansamy of faulting Lt Governor Kiran Bedi by organising a dharna against her to hide his ‘inefficiencies’ and lapses in his governance, and to gain political mileage for the upcoming Assembly elections in the union territory.

He said the CM and the Congress party had adopted the same ploy even for the Lok Sabha elections by conducting an agitation in front of the Raj Nivas just before the parliamentary elections, then alleging that the Bedi was blocking welfare and development schemes.

The party succeeded in making the people believe it; which resulted in victory for Congress candidate V Vaithilingam in the elections, said Anbazhagan. He added that if the Chief Minister was really concerned about the people, he should come forward and resign his post. If he doesn’t do that, the people will teach him and the party a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections, he added. He claimed that the public was affected due to the road blocks caused by the agitation.