Fishermen announce indefinite strike after Lankan Navy arrests nine fishers from TN's Rameswaram

RAMESWARAM: Nine fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Katchaheevu on Saturday night, for trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Condemning the arrests, Rameswaram fishermen on Sunday noon announced indefinite strike until their release.

According to officials, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested A Kirubai (37) who is the owner of the mechanised boat, S Valan Kaushik (24), Micheyas (30), A Kenningston (28), R Sam Stiller (20), A Nijan (30), Brighton (20), R Kishore (27) and Mari (45).

The men from Rameswaram were arrested for reportedly fishing near Katchatheevu, trespassing the IMBL. The boat was also seized.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, the Lankan navy personnel reportedly snapped the fishing nets in about 20 mechanised boats near Katchatheevu.

The Navy personnel also allegedly pelted stones and hurled bottles on the Indian fishermen, driving them away.

During a consultative meeting held by the Rameswaram fishermen on Sunday morning, they, protesting against the arrest, decided to go on an indefinite strike until the arrested fishermen who have been kept under detention at the Karainagar Naval camp are freed.

​A resolution was passed that no fishermen would venture into the sea until the nine fishers are released.