STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishermen announce indefinite strike after Lankan Navy arrests nine fishers from TN's Rameswaram

The men from Rameswaram were arrested for reportedly fishing near Katchatheevu, trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Published: 10th January 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Boat

​A resolution was passed that no fishermen would venture into the sea until the nine fishers are released. (Representational Photo | BP Deepu, EPS

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Nine fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Katchaheevu on Saturday night, for trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). 

Condemning the arrests, Rameswaram fishermen on Sunday noon announced indefinite strike until their release.

According to officials, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested A Kirubai (37) who is the owner of the mechanised boat, S Valan Kaushik (24), Micheyas (30), A Kenningston (28), R Sam Stiller (20), A Nijan (30), Brighton (20), R Kishore (27) and Mari (45). 

The men from Rameswaram were arrested for reportedly fishing near Katchatheevu, trespassing the IMBL. The boat was also seized.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, the Lankan navy personnel reportedly snapped the fishing nets in about 20 mechanised boats near Katchatheevu. 

The Navy personnel also allegedly pelted stones and hurled bottles on the Indian fishermen, driving them away.

During a consultative meeting held by the Rameswaram fishermen on Sunday morning, they, protesting against the arrest, decided to go on an indefinite strike until the arrested fishermen who have been kept under detention at the Karainagar Naval camp are freed. 

​A resolution was passed that no fishermen would venture into the sea until the nine fishers are released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lankan navy Rameswaram
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp