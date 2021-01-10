STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man addicted to online gambling dies by suicide

The Railway Police said that his body was found along the tracks near Kongu Main Road in Tirupur on Tuesday, and was later identified on Friday.

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 29-year-old man died by suicide after reportedly incurring a heavy loss at an online rummy game.  Elvin Fredric, a resident of Elango Nagar, was found dead on a railway track after he went missing on Monday. The Railway Police said that his body was found along the tracks near Kongu Main Road in Tirupur on Tuesday, and was later identified on Friday.

The deceased hailed from Nedungulam in Thoothukudi district and was working part-time at a private company. Fredric had reportedly borrowed Rs 7.64 lakh from friends and acquaintances to offset his losses incurred in online gambling. “Fredric played online rummy on two popular sites and paid a part of the amount on Monday morning before leaving his house.

We accessed the sites to get a one-year statement on his account,” said Robin, a friend of the deceased.
However, a senior police officer said that the amount borrowed and the quantum of losses incurred was yet to be determined. “Distressed over his inability to repay the loans, he did not return home after work on Monday but instead walked all the way to Tirupur. He was found dead on the railway track the next morning,” said police sources.

 After Fredric went missing, his parents came to know about his addiction to online gambling and his inability to repay loans through his friends. After lodging a complaint with Peelamedu police regarding their missing son, the parents found out the news of Fredric’s death on visiting Tirupur to verify the identity of the body found.

Third death in four months
This is the third death related to online gambling in the past four months in Coimbatore district. Earlier, two persons from Seeranaickenpalayam and Thondamuthur in the district died by suicide between October and November 2020. Following the ordinance of banning online gambling  passed by the State, online gambling may attract fine and imprisonment of up to six months. However, the recent case of suicide has raised questions about the effectiveness of the ban. 

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

