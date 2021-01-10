Prepared to contest against Stalin, says Kushboo

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP spokesperson-cum-actor Kushboo said that she would contest against DMK president Stalin if her party high command tells her to. Addressing media persons after taking part in the Pongal festival at Teppakulam here, Kushboo said, “I do not know where I will contest or if at all I will contest (in the Assembly polls). A decision on this will be taken at the party’s national headquarters.

If asked to contest against the DMK president and Opposition leader MK Stalin, I will definitely do it.” Commenting on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s derogatory remark against VK Sasikala, she said that M Karunanidhi, who is at his final resting place, would have been deeply saddened to hear such a statement from his grandson.

“He (Karunanidhi) always addressed former AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa with respect. When I joined DMK, the advice he gave me was not to make any derogatory comments against anyone. It is surprising that his grandson himself has violated it,” she added.

On EPS’ candidature

When asked about the AIADMK general council announcing Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial candidate, she said, “No one has said anything against EPS being the CM candidate so far.” She added that for a national party, there are some procedures for making an announcement.