After over seven months, Tamil Nadu reports less than 700 new Covid-19 cases

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported less than 700 Covid-19 cases on Sunday after over seven months. The number of active cases has also dropped below 7,000. The state reported 682 new cases and six deaths on the day, taking the tally to 8,26,943 and toll to 12,228.

Chennai reported 201 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 44, 18 and 30 cases respectively.

Perambalur district reported zero new cases again and as many as 20 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. Among those who tested positive are two passengers from Bihar who arrived in the State by flight.

The state tested 60,314 samples and 60,024 people on the day. After 869 people were discharged, the state had 6,971 active cases.

One private lab, Accurex Diagnostics in Madurai has recently been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from only four districts. Chennai reported three deaths while Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar reported one death each. All the deceased had comorbid conditions.