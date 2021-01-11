Centre not taking action on scams in Tamil Nadu, alleges Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC functionaries unanimously adopted a resolution on Sunday to condemn the Union Government for not taking any action over alleged scams and malpractices in the State.

Newly appointed Congress State functionaries and executive committee members attended the meeting at party headquarters Sathyamoorthi Bhavan.

The meeting, presided over by party State president KS Alagiri and Tamil Nadu in-charge Dhinesh Gundurao, also passed many other resolutions.

The members have decided to stage protests in front of CBI’s Chennai office, if the agency fails to commence probe into allegations against ministers, this month itself.