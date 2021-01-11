STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cotton harvest delayed due to unseasonal rain in delta regions of Tamil Nadu

This apart, it is to be noted that the cotton trade in agriculture marketing department has crossed 3 crore-mark this week.

Due to pandemic, the auctions were started in December itself. The sale in the first phase has already crossed the three crore-mark.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Unseasonal rain has not been conducive for harvesting cotton as well. This comes at a time when there is abundant yield on one hand and promising market demand on the other, giving farmers a hard time. This apart, it is to be noted that the cotton trade in agriculture marketing department has crossed 3 crore-mark this week.

Though the area of cotton cultivation (8,500 hectares) this year is less compared to previous year by 5,000 hectares, its market price has seen an increase. In 2020, 15,500 quintals of cotton was sold for nine crores, with one quintal fetching between Rs 4,500-5,500. This year, it was 5,700-6,000 per quintal. Thus far, more than 6,627 quintals have been sold at a total cost of `5.65 crore. 

Usually, the harvested cotton would be sold through marketing unions which are privately owned and also to agriculture-marketing department. The harvest from across the delta districts would be brought to Thuraiyur regulatory market, which is the biggest auction centre. It is also exclusively for cotton sale. 

Speaking to TNIE, Senior official from agriculture marketing department said, “Cotton is harvested in three phases — one before Pongal and two after Pongal. Due to pandemic, the auctions were started in December itself. The sale in the first phase has already crossed the three crore-mark. The phases after Pongal are expected to reach new heights.” 

The official added that farmers in the delta region would have usually opted to sell their produce at private counsel in Namakkal district. But owing to transportation and brokerage at private market, farmers at large are opting for the regulatory market.

Periyakaruppan, a cotton farmer from Tiruchy said, “We usually begin harvest in January month since the weather is somewhat hot for flowers to open up. But now it’s not the case. Even if we harvest, we won’t be able to dry it out. The moisture-filled cotton will not fetch first-grade price.”

Maize & cotton farmers demand compensation 
Ariyalur: A section of farmers of Sendurai Union have demanded compensation for their damaged maize and cotton crops due to continuous rainfall. Over 5,000 acres of maize and cotton crops cultivated in various villages such as Kuzhumur, Namangunam, and Perumandi in Sendurai Union, affected by the rains, were in the final stages of cultivation. Most of the damage was done by cyclones Nivar and Burevi.  Ariyalur Agriculture Joint Director R Palanisamy said, “The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared Rs 10,000 per hectare for cotton farmers. About  80 per cent of the maize farmers have insured their crops. They will be compensated if their yield is affected.”

