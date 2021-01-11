Puducherry minister continues dharna against LG Bedi in Assembly lobby for second day

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy continued his indefinite dharna inside the legislative assembly premises on Monday for the second day.

Kandasamy began the dharna on Sunday night and said he will continue it till Lt Governor Kiran Bedi grants approval to several matters contained in 15 files pertaining to his department.

Earlier, the minister had sought an appointment with the Lt Governor to discuss the issue. The Lt Governor on Sunday replied that she had called for the status report on the issues mentioned in his letter from the concerned administrative secretaries. She will convey the date and time for the discussion as soon as possible.

The minister, however, went ahead with the dharna and slept on the portico of the legislative assembly last night. He got up this morning, had a morning walk and took a bath in his office in the Assembly premises. He continued the dharna for the second day. Food is being provided from his house.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Lok Sabha member and former Chief Minister V Vaithilingam and former CPI MLA Nara Kalainathan joined him for some time.