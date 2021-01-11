STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is winning against COVID-19, but don’t relax yet

Positivity rate has fallen and doubling time risen; no of fatalities has reduced and 90% of hospital beds are vacant.

Published: 11th January 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Of the many trends Covid-19 inspired this year, one couldn’t have possibly seen this coming. A cake in the shape of the virus is an image that is hard to shake off and would’ve perhaps been an equally difficult one to bake. Full marks for creativity, we’d say.

Representational image (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several indicators — such as the test positivity rate, case curve, doubling time and death rate curve — help assess the intensity and spread of the pandemic; and Tamil Nadu has shown an improvement in all these indicators. The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the State is presently 593 days, a sharp increase since October, when it was 73 days. As the name implies, the doubling rate represents the number of days it takes for the number of Covid-19 cases to double from the present period.

In context, the State has 8,25,537 positive cases, and it may take as long as 593 days for this number to double. This is because the number of new cases per day has reduced significantly. Till October 10, the doubling rate was less than 100 days, while during the peak period of the Covid-19 outbreak, from May to August, it ranged between 10 and 30 days.

Similarly, the test positivity rate has come down from 10 per cent in June to 1.25 per cent in January, as Tamil Nadu continues to test more than 60,000 people daily. The number of Covid-19 cases recorded per month has also decreased from a high of 1.82 lakh in August to 36,099 in December, and the number of cases reported daily has fallen from about 1,500 in November to less than 800 in January.

Compared to the high of 3,387 deaths reported in August, Tamil Nadu recorded 410 in December, and doctors say the number of patients requiring hospitalisation has decreased, as about 90 per cent of hospital beds are vacant. Public health experts say the graphs will show it if Covid-containment measures are implemented well over a long period. “But we still need to look at data on things such as the age groups getting hospitalised, and who needs to get admitted,” said former director of Pubic Health Dr K Kolandasamy.

“While long-term data is important, more important is the data on how yesterday’s cases and deaths compare with today’s cases and deaths. The pandemic-control measures are primarily based on the previous day’s numbers,” he added. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that while the numbers show an improvement, it is also important to keep in mind the situation in the US and UK and understand that the public’s compliance with various guidelines, such hand-washing and wearing masks, is important.

“People getting tested if they have symptoms and receiving treatment has been instrumental in improving the numbers, and we should not feel that we can abandon all (precautions),” he said. Radhakrishnan said the biggest worry seems to be non-compliance with physical distancing norms in public places. “Even at functions that I attended, proper physical distancing was not maintained and the organisers of the events did not comply with the norms,” he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu COVID cases
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp