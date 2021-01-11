Tension after Madurai residents block state BJP chief L Murugan's way

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension took centre stage after a few members of a particular community prevented BJP State President L Murugan from proceeding through their area on Sunday.

The BJP leader was on his way back after taking part in ‘Namma Oor Pongal celebration’ in Thiruppalai.

Sources said that Murugan went to attend the celebration through Manthai Thidal Street in a bullock cart. “However, once he passed through the street, members of PFI, SDPI and Thiruppalai Jamatt blocked the street, preventing him from returning the same way,” they said adding that BJP cadre had caused disturbance to them when they passed through the area.

A posse of policemen was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiva Prasad conducted a talk with the residents. Later, Murugan had to take another route from the venue.