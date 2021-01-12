STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP TN in-charge CT Ravi says AIADMK will decide CM face  

The statement by the BJP leader holds significance as this comes after several BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu commenting that the BJP central leadership would decide the CM candidate. 

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Putting an end to weeks of speculation that the BJP central leadership would decide the CM candidate of Tamil Nadu, BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu In-charge, CT Ravi said that the BJP is a minor partner in the alliance and the Chief Minister candidate of the NDA for the State will be decided by the AIADMK. 

Speaking to reporters at Srirangam near Tiruchy on Monday evening, Ravi said, “AIADMK co-ordinators Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam both announced in front of Union Minister Amit Shah that they are a part of the NDA alliance and we will contest together. The AIADMK is the major partner and we are the minor partner in this alliance. So, the AIADMK will decide who will be the Chief Minister candidate.” 

The statement by the BJP leader holds significance as this comes after several BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu commenting that the BJP central leadership would decide the CM candidate. Further, responding to a comment by an AIADMK minister that national parties will not have much role in the upcoming election, he said, “We care about Tamil Nadu people. Our PM has given so many schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

