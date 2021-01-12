DMK chief spreading canards on Pollachi case: SP Velumani

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani on Monday said DMK chief MK Stalin was spreading rumours about the Pollachi sexual assault case. Velumani said this while addressing a meeting in Pollachi organized by AIADMK to condemn DMK president MK Stalin, women’s wing leader Kanimozhi and youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for speaking ill of women. “DMK has added its screenplay and indulging in a slanderous attack on the women of Pollachi to garner votes,” he said.

“There is no doubt the AIADMK government would take stern action against all perpetrators in the case We acted swiftly and handed over investigation to the CBI. DMK president MK Stalin is misleading people by making false statements. People understand it is false propaganda,” Velumani added. Further, Velumani hit out at the DMK chief saying Stalin allowed people accused in a rape case to continue in the party post.Among those who spoke included AIADMK’s literary wing secretary B Valarmathi, organizing secretary S Gokula Indira, propaganda secretary Vindhya and Deputy Speaker of Assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman.