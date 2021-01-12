MGR’s 104th birthday to be a grand celebration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark the 104th birth anniversary of former chief minister MG Ramachandran, fondly known as MGR, the leaders of AIADMK party including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are going to garland the statue of the leader on January 17.

In a joint statement, Deputy Chief Minister and Coordinator of AIADMK O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and joint coordinator of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami stated on Monday, they will garland the statue former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, located at the AIADMK party headquarters, on Sunday around 10 am and they will distribute sweets to party cadres.

They further requested the functionaries of the party, ministers, district secretaries, MP and MLAs of the party to follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) such as face shield and others. They further urged the functionaries of district, union, town panchayat and other ground-level units to take steps to pay floral tribute to the statues and portraits of the former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. For which, the district secretaries of the party units must make arrangements for the events.

In addition to that, they urged the functionaries of Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Maharashtra, New Delhi and Andaman unit also take steps to pay floral tribute to MGR’s statues and portraits.