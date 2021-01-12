No change in plan, Rajini makes it clear to fans

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Monday made an appeal to his fans, asking them not to conduct any events urging him to enter politics. The actor was referring to the demonstration held by his fans at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday. After going back-and-forth for a while, the actor recently made it clear that he was not going to enter politics.

On Monday, Rajini put out a statement on Twitter which said: “I have already elaborated the reasons on why I am not entering politics. I humbly request you all (fans) not to conduct such events and force me to reconsider my decision. It causes me pain.”

The post was soon flooded with comments of the actor’s numerous followers, most of whom said that they accept the decision with a heavy heart. While a few accepted his decision, a few others questioned why Rajini had earlier made statements that he would enter politics by even risking his life. A section of fans had planned to stage similar protests on Monday, too. However, they withheld the protest following the fresh statement.

Meanwhile, a section of social media activists suggested the actor’s fans to let him lead a peaceful life as he has been suffering age-related illness.