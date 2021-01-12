STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry: JIPMER bags national award for sanitation and hygiene

The 'Kayakalp' awards scheme aims at reconfirming the trust and confidence of the community in the health care facilities and has played a pivotal role in the improvement of government hospitals.

Published: 12th January 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has been awarded the second prize under the 'Kayakalp' award scheme among all the Group A Central Government Health facilities, having hospitals with more than 1,000 beds, for the year 2019-20. 

These awards are meant for health facilities with the highest standards of sanitation and hygiene and are given annually by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

According to a release from JIPMER, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan along with Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey presented the awards via video conferencing on Tuesday. 

Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, JIPMER, Dr. Ashok Shankar Badhe, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Abdoul Hamide, Deputy Director (Admin), Dr. Anitha Rustagi, Additional Medical Superintendent and Dr. Sunil Jadhav, Senior Medical Officer received the award.

JIPMER has maintained its track record over the years. It retained the second place award received in the year 2018-19 and third place award for the year 2017-18. 

The Kayakalp awards scheme is aimed at reinstating and reconfirming the trust and confidence of the community in the health care facilities and has played a pivotal role in the improvement of government hospitals over the last few years. 

Director JIPMER appreciated the hard work put in by all the employees of the Institute and in particular the Kayakalp team in ensuring sanitation and quality of care. He thanked all the members of the JIPMER family, congratulated them on this repeat achievement, and exhorted them to do even better in the future to ensure that the Institute either maintains or betters its rank in these awards for the next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JIPMER Harsh Vardhan Kayakalp award Puducherry
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp