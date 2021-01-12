Puducherry: JIPMER bags national award for sanitation and hygiene

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has been awarded the second prize under the 'Kayakalp' award scheme among all the Group A Central Government Health facilities, having hospitals with more than 1,000 beds, for the year 2019-20.

These awards are meant for health facilities with the highest standards of sanitation and hygiene and are given annually by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

According to a release from JIPMER, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan along with Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey presented the awards via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, JIPMER, Dr. Ashok Shankar Badhe, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Abdoul Hamide, Deputy Director (Admin), Dr. Anitha Rustagi, Additional Medical Superintendent and Dr. Sunil Jadhav, Senior Medical Officer received the award.

JIPMER has maintained its track record over the years. It retained the second place award received in the year 2018-19 and third place award for the year 2017-18.

The Kayakalp awards scheme is aimed at reinstating and reconfirming the trust and confidence of the community in the health care facilities and has played a pivotal role in the improvement of government hospitals over the last few years.

Director JIPMER appreciated the hard work put in by all the employees of the Institute and in particular the Kayakalp team in ensuring sanitation and quality of care. He thanked all the members of the JIPMER family, congratulated them on this repeat achievement, and exhorted them to do even better in the future to ensure that the Institute either maintains or betters its rank in these awards for the next year.