Schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 in Tamil Nadu on January 19; Covid SOPs to be followed

The decision comes after the Tamil Nadu government held a statewide consultation on whether schools should be reopened after Pongal holidays.

Published: 12th January 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 11:15 AM

All schools must strictly enforce the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Tamil Nadu government.  (Representational Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class 10 and 12 students from Tamil Nadu can go to school from January 19. The state government on Tuesday announced that schools can be reopened for these students who may take up their public exams soon.

However should can accomodate no more than 25 students in any classroom.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the government has decided to permit reopening of schools only for students in these two classes and that all other students may continue distance learning. 

He added that 95 percent of schools that participated in the consultation said that parents have given their consent to send their wards to schools.

The decision comes after the government held a statewide consultation on whether schools should be reopened after Pongal holidays. The statement said "the consultation which was held until Friday, showed that parents were comfortable sending their children to school in order to prepare for public exams."

All schools must strictly enforce the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. ​This includes protocols on sanitation, physical distancing, transport facilities and attendance procedures among other things.

The Chief Minister has also directed the health department to supply vitamin tablets to boost the immunity of these students.

